Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Down 3.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.63 and last traded at $87.63. Approximately 163,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,485,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHK shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.