Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 63,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 173,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$49.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Star Diamond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.