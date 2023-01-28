New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 7.7%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 316,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 184,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 18.14.

About New Age Metals

(Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.