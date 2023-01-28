Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

