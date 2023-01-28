ServiceNow Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 11,253 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $458.86 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.36, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

