Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 122,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 834% from the previous session’s volume of 13,147 shares.The stock last traded at $6.37 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

