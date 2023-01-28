First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FBIZ opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.76. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

