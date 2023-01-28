LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 698,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 382,919 shares.The stock last traded at $158.95 and had previously closed at $163.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

