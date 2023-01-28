Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,411,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Webjet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Webjet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

