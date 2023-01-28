StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 76.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.