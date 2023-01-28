Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
UETMF opened at $15.13 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.
About Universal Entertainment
