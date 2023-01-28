Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

UETMF opened at $15.13 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

