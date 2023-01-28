Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
VLPNY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Voestalpine
voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.
Read More
