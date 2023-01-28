Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

VLPNY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Voestalpine

VLPNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

(Get Rating)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Read More

