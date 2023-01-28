Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.60 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.