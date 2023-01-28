Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 5.0 %

BVN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,521,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

