Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Drops By 20.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 301,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.34 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.27 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
Volkswagen Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($190.22) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($244.57) to €150.00 ($163.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.40.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.