Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Drops By 20.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 301,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.34 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.27 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($190.22) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($244.57) to €150.00 ($163.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.40.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

