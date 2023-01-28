Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

