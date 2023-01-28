BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $20.71.
BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.
