HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

HONE opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares in the company, valued at $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 132.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.