TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $197.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.43. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $243.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.