2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $671.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 786,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $4,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,142,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

