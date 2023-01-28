GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $428.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.