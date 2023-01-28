GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $428.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
