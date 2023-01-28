ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.07

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 34858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

