W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.9 %

WRB opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.