Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.53.

WEN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

