Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SU opened at €147.88 ($160.74) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.74. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($82.98).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

