First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $769.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.11 and a 200-day moving average of $797.70. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 79.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

