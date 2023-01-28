Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.1 %

SKY opened at $58.46 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

