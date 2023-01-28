Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Manitex International Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of MNTX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Manitex International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
