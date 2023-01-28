Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.05) to GBX 1,850 ($22.90) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.33) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.52) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,987.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

