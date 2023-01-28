Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 1,496,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vinda International Stock Performance

Shares of VDAHF stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Vinda International has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.