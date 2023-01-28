Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.69.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

