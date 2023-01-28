AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.
About AstraZeneca
See Also
