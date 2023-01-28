Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

