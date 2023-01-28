Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Victoria Gold stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

