Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

CRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $3.39. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 130.62%. The company had revenue of $864.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

