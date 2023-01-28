FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.92.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.