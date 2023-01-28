FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.92.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:FLT opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.