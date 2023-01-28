Morgan Stanley Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $5.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LCID. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The business had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.