Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.30.

TSE:MTL opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

