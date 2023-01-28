Truist Financial Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $300.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

