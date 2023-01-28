Truist Financial Cuts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $65.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Independent Bank Group stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $5,442,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
