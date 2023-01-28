Truist Financial Cuts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $65.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $5,442,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.