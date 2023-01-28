Truist Financial Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $50.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

