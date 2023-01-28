Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.94.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE SES opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

