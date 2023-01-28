TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.37.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$52.12 and a 12 month high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.