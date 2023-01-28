TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$175.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cormark decreased their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.64.

TSE:TFII opened at C$145.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$141.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.62. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.94. The stock has a market cap of C$12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,940,649.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,128,941.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

