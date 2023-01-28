TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$175.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cormark decreased their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.64.
TFI International Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE:TFII opened at C$145.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$141.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.62. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.94. The stock has a market cap of C$12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
