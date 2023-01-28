Osiris Acquisition’s (OSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a C$1.85 target price on the stock.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.