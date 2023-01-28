Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$165.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.06.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$120.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.62. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$95.01 and a 12 month high of C$126.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729 over the last quarter.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.