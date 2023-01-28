e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,572 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

