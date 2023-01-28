Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.66.

IIP.UN opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

