Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.90.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE GOOS opened at C$30.39 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$43.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canada Goose Company Profile

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.