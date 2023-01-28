Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

FTS opened at C$54.74 on Friday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.89. The firm has a market cap of C$26.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.26%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

